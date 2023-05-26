2 suspects wanted in connection with 2022 attempted murder in Vaughan

York police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder from last year.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Weston Road and Northview Boulevard in Vaughan, at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022.

Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, had been shot while sitting in a vehicle on the roadway, police say. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three suspects were identified following police investigation.

On March 1, 2023, one suspect was charged following a search conducted at an unidentified residence in Toronto.

Police said a quantity of drugs and counterfeit money was seized at the residence, but they didn’t disclose how much was discovered. A female suspect was also charged for those offences, police said.

Police issued warrants for the two outstanding suspects, and are now releasing their names and images to help with their search.

Emmanuel Munkoh, 32, of Toronto, is facing numerous charges including two counts of attempt to commit murder using a firearm, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and discharge a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, among others.

Mekdes Belele, 25, of London, Ont., is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit money.

Police are searching for Dylan Albert, 21, of Montreal, and Basil Agyekum, 32, of no fixed address.

Albert and Agyekum are wanted for two counts of attempt to commit murder using a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the suspects and their whereabouts is asked to call police of Crime Stoppers anonymously.