TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 men 'critical' after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

    Toronto police are on the scene of a stabbing near Lake Shore Boulevard and Remembrance Drive on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (CP24) Toronto police are on the scene of a stabbing near Lake Shore Boulevard and Remembrance Drive on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (CP24)
    Share

    Two men have been critically injured in a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront.

    Toronto police said they were called to Remembrance Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West at 7:40 p.m. for a stabbing.

    Officers located two men with stab wounds, both "critical," Sgt. Sean Cassidy told CP24. The two were subsequently transported to the hospital.

    Cassidy said the men had also been placed under arrest.

    "We believe that the two people we have in custody were the two people involved in the altercation," he said.

    "We're just sorting out the details as to who played what role."

    Toronto police are on the scene of a double stabbing near the waterfront on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (CP24)

    No other suspects are outstanding, police said. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

    Cassidy said officers were able to respond quickly as they were already in the area for the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.

    "We had large crowds," he said. "We did have a large contingent of officers down here policing this detail, so we were able to get officers on scene very, very fast."

    Cassidy added that several witnesses had already come forward and provided police with evidence to determine what transpired.

    Anyone who saw the incident and hasn't spoken to police is being urged to contact them at 416-808-1400.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News