17-year-old boy arrested in stabbing at Wilson subway station

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing last week at a TTC subway station in North York that left a 52-year-old man with serious injuries.

In an update on Thursday, Toronto police announced the arrest of the second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, in the Feb. 15 incident at Wilson Station.

Police said the a male was exiting a subway train at the station just before 5:30 p.m. when he became involved in an altercation on the platform with a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

During the altercation, the victim was assaulted and stabbed, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The girl, meanwhile, was subsequently arrested while her companion fled the station. She was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The second suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and assault. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.

The names of the two suspects are not being released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.