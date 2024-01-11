12-year-old boy charged with robbing east-Toronto convenience store, stabbing employee in the back: police

A 12-year-old boy who allegedly robbed an east-end Toronto convenience store at knifepoint and then stabbed an employee in the back as they were running away is facing charges.

In a news release published Thursday, police said officers were called to the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues for a report of someone with a knife just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Police said the suspect entered the store at that time, approached the cash register and demanded money. The suspect then brandished a knife and jumped over the counter.

“The suspect then chased an employee outside and stabbed them in the back,” police said.

The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested near the scene and police said a knife was recovered.

He’s charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.

Investigators said the boy made a court appearance in Toronto on Thursday morning.

A second stabbing was reported to police on Thursday evening at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the area of Avenue and Davenport roads. The victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The two incidents are not believed to be related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.