TORONTO
Toronto

    • 12-year-old boy charged with robbing east-Toronto convenience store, stabbing employee in the back: police

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

    A 12-year-old boy who allegedly robbed an east-end Toronto convenience store at knifepoint and then stabbed an employee in the back as they were running away is facing charges.

    In a news release published Thursday, police said officers were called to the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues for a report of someone with a knife just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 10.

    Police said the suspect entered the store at that time, approached the cash register and demanded money. The suspect then brandished a knife and jumped over the counter.

    “The suspect then chased an employee outside and stabbed them in the back,” police said.

    The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

    The suspect, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested near the scene and police said a knife was recovered.

    He’s charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.

    Investigators said the boy made a court appearance in Toronto on Thursday morning.

    A second stabbing was reported to police on Thursday evening at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the area of Avenue and Davenport roads. The victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The two incidents are not believed to be related.

    Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News