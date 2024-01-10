Two people taken to hospital after separate Toronto stabbings

TORONTO
    Toronto police are investigating two separate stabbings that left two people seriously injured Wednesday evening.

    The first incident happened in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues shortly after 10 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they located a woman with a stab wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

    Meanwhile, police say a suspect has been arrested in this incident.

    At around 10:22 p.m., police responded to the Avenue and Davenport roads area for another stabbing.

    Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics say he was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    The exact location of the stabbing is unknown, police say.

    No suspect information has been released in connection with this stabbing.

