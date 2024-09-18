TORONTO
    • Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec

    A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS) A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Wednesday morning that one of the two winning tickets was sold in Grey County, west of Barrie, while the other was sold somewhere in Quebec.

    Each ticket is worth a whopping $40 million.

    Twenty-four Maxmillions prizes were also up for grabs last night, with four winning tickets sold in Ontario.

    Tuesday’s record-breaking grand prize grew to $80 million after Friday’s first-ever $75-million jackpot was not won.

    Earlier this month, the OLG increased the size of its jackpot cap from $70 million. The cap has now grown by $10-million increments three times since it was first introduced in 2009.

