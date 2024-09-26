TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 dead, another critically injured after crash in Mississauga

    A tractor trailer and a garbage truck collide in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road West in Mississauga on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (CP24) A tractor trailer and a garbage truck collide in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road West in Mississauga on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (CP24)
    One person is dead and another suffered critical injuries after a garbage truck collided with a tractor-trailer in Mississauga, Peel police say.

    The collision occurred near Goreway Drive and Derry Road at around 2:25 p.m.

    Police said a man and a woman were transported from the scene to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and one of the victims was subsequently pronounced dead in hospital.

    All lanes of Derry Road are closed in both directions from Goreway Drive to west of Highway 427.

