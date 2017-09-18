

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A woman sustained serious injuries this morning after a fire broke out in an apartment unit in North York.

The fire occurred at a building on Cane Grassway, located near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, shortly after 1 a.m.

One woman was injured in the fire and Toronto Fire Capt. Ratushniak described the injuries as “significant.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified.

Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious and the cause is still under investigation.