Woman sustained 'significant' injuries after fire at North York apartment
A woman was seriously injured after a fire on Cane Grassway in North York on Monday morning. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 5:24AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 18, 2017 5:37AM EDT
A woman sustained serious injuries this morning after a fire broke out in an apartment unit in North York.
The fire occurred at a building on Cane Grassway, located near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, shortly after 1 a.m.
One woman was injured in the fire and Toronto Fire Capt. Ratushniak described the injuries as “significant.”
The Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified.
Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious and the cause is still under investigation.