

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A promotional offer by VIA Rail in honour Canada’s 150th has been temporarily suspended after “high demand” for the product caused the site to crash.

The highly sought-after deal is a $150 VIA Rail pass that offers unlimited travel across Canada for the month of July.

Though only available to travelers between the ages of 12 and 25, those above 26 can scoop up a pass by providing a valid student ID.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, the rail service put the brakes on the pass, citing “technical difficulties” on their website.

“VIA Rail is pleasantly surprised by Canadians’ enthusiasm to take part in the Canada 150 celebrations, and the popularity of this product,” the company wrote in a Facebook post this afternoon.

“VIA Rail’s technical teams are working to find the source of the problem. VIA Rail is sorry for the inconvenience the situation may have caused. All efforts are being deployed to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

The site is still accepting bookings from those who were lucky enough to purchase a pass.

According to the VIA Rail website, the pass allows travelers to travel coast-to-coast in economy class and boasts stops in every province except Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau unveiled the pass on Feb. 7 during the announcement of an Ottawa train station, calling it an initiative that will help to make an “exceptional and memorable year.”

VIA Rail says they will provide customers with more information once the technical glitch is resolved, through provided no estimate of when that may be.