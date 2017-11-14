U of T residence buildings evacuated after suspicious object located
Toronto police and Toronto fire on scene at the University of Toronto St. George campus following an evacuation of two residences.
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 4:01PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 5:23PM EST
Toronto Police are investigating a call about a suspicious object located at a University of Toronto residence building on Tuesday.
Officers said campus police found the suspicious object at Wetmore Hall Residence, located on Classic Avenue at around 2:45 p.m.
The building along with Wilson Hall was subsequently evacuated.
The hazardous materials team began the process of disposing the object around 5 p.m.
Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of Harbord Street at Spadina Avenue to accommodate their investigation.