

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Police are investigating a call about a suspicious object located at a University of Toronto residence building on Tuesday.

Officers said campus police found the suspicious object at Wetmore Hall Residence, located on Classic Avenue at around 2:45 p.m.

The building along with Wilson Hall was subsequently evacuated.

The hazardous materials team began the process of disposing the object around 5 p.m.

Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of Harbord Street at Spadina Avenue to accommodate their investigation.