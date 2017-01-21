

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke overnight.

It happened near Brown’s Line and Lake Shore Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a cargo van crashed into a concrete barrier but it is not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not yet identified the victim.

Roads were shut down in the area while police investigated the collision but the area has since reopened to traffic.