Featured
Single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke leaves 1 male dead
A single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Saturday morning has left one male dead. (John Hanley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 6:15AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 7:48AM EST
One male is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke overnight.
It happened near Brown’s Line and Lake Shore Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say a cargo van crashed into a concrete barrier but it is not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not yet identified the victim.
Roads were shut down in the area while police investigated the collision but the area has since reopened to traffic.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- No winning ticket for last night's $50M Lotto Max jackpot
- 77 Humber College students experience symptoms of possible food poisoning
- Police searching for Toronto man, 36, on Canada-wide warrant
- One man dead following crash near Orangeville: police
- Toronto YouTuber shatters transgender misconceptions through candid videos
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke leaves 1 male dead
- Toronto YouTuber shatters transgender misconceptions through candid videos 1
- No winning ticket for last night's $50M Lotto Max jackpot
- Police searching for Toronto man, 36, on Canada-wide warrant
- Marcus Stroman says his plate is full but he's still smiling
Advertisement