

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





An Oakville man is the second suspect to be arrested in a Toronto shooting last year that killed two people and injured three others.

Police arrested the suspect on Thursday, February 16, just over a year after they made a first arrest in the case.

The shooting happened in downtown Toronto’s Chinatown neighbourhood, near Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street, at around 3:15 a.m. on January 31, 2016.

A group of men had gotten into an altercation and at one point, someone took out a gun and fired.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were rushed to hospital. A second person died in hospital hours later.

The first suspect to be arrested, 25-year-old Toronto resident Kyle Sparks-MacKinnon, was taken into custody a couple of weeks later on February 11. He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The second suspect, 33-year-old Jahmal Richardson, now faces the same charges.

He is expected to appear in court on March 2.