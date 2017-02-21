Featured
Police make second arrest in Chinatown shooting
One male is dead and three others were injured following a shooting in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 4:13PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 4:15PM EST
An Oakville man is the second suspect to be arrested in a Toronto shooting last year that killed two people and injured three others.
Police arrested the suspect on Thursday, February 16, just over a year after they made a first arrest in the case.
The shooting happened in downtown Toronto’s Chinatown neighbourhood, near Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street, at around 3:15 a.m. on January 31, 2016.
A group of men had gotten into an altercation and at one point, someone took out a gun and fired.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were rushed to hospital. A second person died in hospital hours later.
The first suspect to be arrested, 25-year-old Toronto resident Kyle Sparks-MacKinnon, was taken into custody a couple of weeks later on February 11. He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.
The second suspect, 33-year-old Jahmal Richardson, now faces the same charges.
He is expected to appear in court on March 2.