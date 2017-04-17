

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





The identity of a 23-year-old man killed in a Brampton shooting was released by police on Monday.

Officers arrived at a lounge in the Orenda and Dixie roads area on April 15 just before 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. A man was found in the parking lot of Masta’s Lounge suffering from obvious signs of trauma, police said.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Const. Bally Saini told CP24 on Saturday that officers were canvassing the area, looking for security cameras and witnesses.

Police later identified the victim as GTA resident Jordan Buchner.

Investigators said they want to speak to witnesses who were in the Orenda and Dixie roads area around the time of the murder. Anyone with information can contact police at 905-453-2121.