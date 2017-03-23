Featured
Elderly man dead following Markham collision
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:16PM EDT
An elderly man has died in hospital one day after being struck by a vehicle in Markham.
According to police, the male victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision occurred at 16th Avenue and Mintleaf Gate just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Upon arrival at the scene, police determined that a burgundy-coloured 2015 Honda Civic was making a turn and subsequently struck a pedestrian walking within the intersection.
The 81-year-old pedestrian from Markham succumbed to his injuries while in hospital on Thursday.
A 91-year-old woman, who was driving the vehicle at the time, and her 92-year-old male passenger were both not injured following the collision and remained at the scene.
York Regional Police said they are continuing to investigate the collision. At this time, no charges have been laid.
Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- TDSB puts a freeze on trips to the U.S. amid ‘uncertainty’ at the border
- Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Richmond Hill
- Police renew safety alert in Malvern area after girl, 10, assaulted
- Mumps outbreak in Toronto grows to 62 cases
- Court documents reveal Wettlaufer's history of 'medical-related errors'