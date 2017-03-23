

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





An elderly man has died in hospital one day after being struck by a vehicle in Markham.

According to police, the male victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision occurred at 16th Avenue and Mintleaf Gate just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, police determined that a burgundy-coloured 2015 Honda Civic was making a turn and subsequently struck a pedestrian walking within the intersection.

The 81-year-old pedestrian from Markham succumbed to his injuries while in hospital on Thursday.

A 91-year-old woman, who was driving the vehicle at the time, and her 92-year-old male passenger were both not injured following the collision and remained at the scene.

York Regional Police said they are continuing to investigate the collision. At this time, no charges have been laid.

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).