Featured
Driver clocked at 124 km/h in 50 zone in Brantford, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 10:24AM EDT
BRADFORD, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing a May court date after allegedly being clocked at nearly 2 1/2 times the speed limit in Bradford, Ont.
South Simcoe police say an officer monitoring speeds on Canal Road on Thursday morning spotted a car passing a row of vehicles.
They say he activated his radar and the approaching car registered a speed of 124 km/h.
Canal Road is a 50 km/h zone.
A 40-year-old Bradford man is charged with stunt driving and speeding, and his licence was suspended for seven days and his car impounded.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- St. Catharines man accused of killing stepson due in court for bail hearing
- Police renew safety alert in Malvern area after girl, 10, assaulted
- Famed Toronto capybaras become parents to 3 bouncing babies
- Carbon monoxide leak at Scarborough restaurant sends 18 to hospital
- 'Hamilton' the musical headed to Toronto