The Canadian Press





BRADFORD, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing a May court date after allegedly being clocked at nearly 2 1/2 times the speed limit in Bradford, Ont.

South Simcoe police say an officer monitoring speeds on Canal Road on Thursday morning spotted a car passing a row of vehicles.

They say he activated his radar and the approaching car registered a speed of 124 km/h.

Canal Road is a 50 km/h zone.

A 40-year-old Bradford man is charged with stunt driving and speeding, and his licence was suspended for seven days and his car impounded.