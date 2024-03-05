Zion Williamson powers New Orleans Pelicans to 139-98 rout of Toronto Raptors
Zion Williamson had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 139-98 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
Trey Murphy III came off the New Orleans (37-25) bench with a season-high 34 points to lead all scorers. Murphy hit 10 three-pointers as the Pelicans shot an impressive 24 for 49 from beyond the arc.
Herb Jones contributed five of those three-pointers, finishing with 17 points and former Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Immanuel Quickley had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Toronto (23-39). Gary Trent Jr. had 16 points and RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., added 15 points with six rebounds.
The injury bug bit the Raptors yet again, with guard Ochai Agbaji leaving the game early with left knee soreness.
All-star forward Scottie Barnes (hand surgery), starting centre Jakob Poeltl (dislocated finger) and reserve guard Bruce Brown (right knee inflammation) were unavailable for the game.
After the Raptors reeled off a quick 8-0 run for a five-point lead, Pelicans head coach Willie Green called a full timeout. New Orleans responded with an 18-4 run to storm out in front. That helped the visitors to a 42-28 lead after one quarter.
Toronto started the game shooting 5 for 7 from three-point range but then struggled from distance, dropping to 7 of 23 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Williamson stole the ball from Toronto rookie Gradey Dick with 54 seconds left in the quarter and charged down the court for a ferocious one-handed jam with the fans at Scotiabank Arena letting out a collective gasp. Those were the final points of the half as the Pelicans went into intermission with a 68-45 lead.
New Orleans didn't relent in the third, opening the quarter with an 8-1 run for a 30-point lead. Williamson sent a bounce pass to a wide-open Murphy for a 27-foot three-pointer with 12.2 seconds in the quarter for his sixth assist of the night.
Although Barrett responded with a driving layup before the period ended, the Pelicans still held a 106-76 lead.
There was no closing that gap in the fourth, with the deep New Orleans bench and impressive three-point shooting keeping the game well out of reach. With more than seven minutes left to play both teams benched all their starters, turning the game over to rarely used reserves.
With the Raptors down by 34 with over four minutes to play, fans started chanting “We want Boucher!” to call for little-used forward Chris Boucher of Montreal, the last remaining member of Toronto's 2019 NBA championship team.
Boucher did not play in the loss.
BARNES OUT - Barnes had surgery on his broken finger on Monday and the Raptors had no timetable for the all-star's return. Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic said that the organization is hopeful Barnes will come back before the end of the season.
“I know that he's eager to come back and play,” said Rajakovic. “But we just don't have enough information at this time so we can't plan anything like that.”
UP NEXT - The Raptors face the Suns in Phoenix on Thursday.
New Orleans continues its East Coast swing with a stop in Philadelphia against the 76ers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm too far away': 5 Canadians dead in plane that crashed near downtown Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Customers voice concerns with BMO security measures after scammers gain access to their accounts
Several customers with the Bank of Montreal are raising red flags about what they call inadequate security measures within the bank's online banking infrastructure after scammers gained access to their accounts
Court rules against absentee landlord who lived in China while his B.C. tenants caused nuisance
The China-based owner of a house in Coquitlam has lost his bid to get a default judgment against him thrown out.
Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
Video shows train crashing into motorhome at B.C. railroad crossing
The moment a train crashed into a motorhome that broke down on the tracks in Langley, B.C., Tuesday was captured on video by a local business owner.
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
'Parrot fever' outbreak in Europe has led to deaths of five people
A deadly outbreak of psittacosis, a bacterial infection also known as parrot fever, has affected people living in several European countries, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Super Tuesday: Only elected challenger to Biden laughs off losses in states' Democratic primaries
The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year in the United States aside from the November general election.
Antoine Predock, who designed the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, dies at 87
Internationally renowned architect and avid motorcyclist Antoine Predock is being remembered for his rare brand of creativity. Predock died Saturday. He was 87.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
-
Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
-
Protesters face off in Montreal over controversial presentation for land sale in Israel, West Bank
There was another protest in Montreal by pro-Palestinian supporters who condemned a real estate presentation for Canadians to buy land in Israel and in the West Bank.
London
-
Bus driver charged following school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
-
Driver of stolen pickup pleads guilty in death of St. Thomas, Ont. woman
It was an emotional day in a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday as family and friends gave impassioned victim impact statements and remembered a woman killed by the driver of a stolen pickup truck who was left for dead.
-
By-law to ban public display of graphic anti-abortion posters returned to city staff for revisions
A political push at London City Hall to forbid the public display of graphic imagery will take more time.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. couple credits CO detector with saving their lives
A couple is crediting the carbon monoxide detector in their Guelph, Ont. home for saving their lives.
-
Bus driver charged following school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
-
Region of Waterloo urges 'patience' as road construction season resumes
The Region of Waterloo is preparing for another season of road construction. Here are some of the major projects drivers will want to avoid.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says northern Ont. woman was hit by a cowbell during hockey mom fight
CTV News has learned more about the incident at a northern Ontario minor league hockey game that escalated from a verbal fight between two moms to assault charges.
-
Sault murder victim called 911 day before the shooting, police confirm
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
-
Snow levels at record lows in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has a water safety statement in place with parts of northeastern Ontario forecast to receive rain combined with mild temperatures.
Ottawa
-
Customers voice concerns with BMO security measures after scammers gain access to their accounts
Several customers with the Bank of Montreal are raising red flags about what they call inadequate security measures within the bank's online banking infrastructure after scammers gained access to their accounts
-
Ottawa police seek to ID suspect in construction site thefts
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of breaking into several construction sites and stealing tools and copper wire.
-
Former federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks on reconciliation in Pembroke, Ont.
It was a full house Tuesday morning at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ont. as Canada's first Indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, spoke.
Windsor
-
'A disaster waiting to happen': Windsor dog owners urged to leash up amid increase of attacks
Dog owners in Windsor, Ont. are being urged to keep their canines on a leash and under control as the number of dog attacks in the city increases.
-
Suspect in custody after 'chasing teenagers with a knife,' Windsor police say
A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly chased a group of teenagers with a knife following a verbal altercation on Tuesday.
-
Fairmount Properties suing City of Windsor over quashing of 'Global Village' project
Fairmount Properties is pursuing legal action against the City of Windsor as a "last resort" after council unanimously voted to quash plans for a multi-million dollar, mixed-use development at the former Grace Hospital site, according to legal counsel retained by the developer.
Barrie
-
Province's SIU clears OPP officer after man's death following police dog bite
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any wrongdoing in connection to the death of a Midland man in November 2023.
-
Suspect wanted in connection with downtown Bradford stabbing
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in downtown Bradford late last week.
-
Cause of fire at school under investigation
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside an Orillia school Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Special weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm
Special weather statements have been issued for southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
15-year-old arrested for bringing 'air-soft replica gun' to school in Cape Breton
Cape Breton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after they brought an ‘air-soft replica gun’ to Sydney Academy on Tuesday.
-
Halifax Wanderers unveil jerseys for the 2024 season
The Halifax Wanderers have revealed what they will be wearing for the 2024 season.
Calgary
-
Businesses forced to relocate or shutter ahead of Eau Claire Market demolition
Calgary's Eau Claire Market is scheduled for demolition this summer to make way for the eventual construction of a CTrain station on site, and many businesses housed by the building are scrambling.
-
Southern Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found dead: RCMP
A southern Alberta man is facing charges connected to an animal cruelty investigation after a dog was found dead.
-
No reported measles cases in Alberta; expert calls for vaccinations to prevent spread
Alberta hasn't had a measles case since November, but a medical expert says vaccination rates need to increase to prevent spread and protect children.
Winnipeg
-
West Alexander apartment total loss after fire
More than a dozen Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called in to battle an apartment blaze Tuesday.
-
-
Teen wanted in Pukatawagan shooting arrested
Police in Pukatawagan, Man. were looking for two young suspects they believe were involved in a string of incidents last week, including a shooting.
Vancouver
-
Restaurant's hefty fine for dancing customers sparks discussion on updating B.C. liquor laws
Tucked away on Commercial Drive, Loula’s Taverna is a little Greek oasis in the heart of East Vancouver. And the restaurant was recently fined $10,000 for allowing patrons to dance.
-
Video shows lightning striking Boeing 777 after takeoff at Vancouver airport
A passenger plane was struck by lightning shortly after taking off from the Vancouver airport this week – and the eye-catching moment was captured on video.
-
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreement
The B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.
Edmonton
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes on
A Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
Draisaitl scores both Oilers goals in OT win over Bruins
Leon Draisaitl scored 2:18 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.
-
Children escape injury following school bus collision on Yellowhead Trail
A collision on a major north Edmonton road involving a school bus tied up rush-hour traffic on Tuesday afternoon.