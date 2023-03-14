Zellers announces opening date, locations for Ontario stores

After being closed for about 10 years, Zellers stores will reopen in Ontario this spring.

On Tuesday, the department store announced in a news release that on March 23, all of its Ontario and Alberta stores within Hudson’s Bay will open back up. Zellers’ e-commerce platform will also relaunch on the same day.

Shoppers can expect to buy a variety of lifestyle goods, from home deco and kitchen utensils to baby toys and clothing, at “Everyday Low Prices,” according to the retailer.

Zellers Diner on Wheels will also visit various store locations over the first few opening days, but when the food trucks will roll through has not yet been announced.

There are three planned store locations across the Greater Toronto Area, which will be in Scarborough Town Centre, Erin Mills Shopping Centre, and Burlington Mall.

Here is the full list of store locations in Ontario: