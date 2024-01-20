You can now go skiing and snowboarding at this Toronto park

The ski and snowboard hill at Toronto's Earl Bales Park opens for the season today.

As of 9 a.m., the beginner and main hills at the park’s Ski and Snowboard Centre, located at 4169 Bathurst Street, will open to residents and visitors, the city said in a news release issued Saturday.

Instructor-led lessons will be offered at those hills starting Monday.

The race and south hills will stay closed as more snowfall is needed to build out their base layers, the city said.

The city urged those planning a visit to the hill to check conditions before they leave in its release, as daily operations, including the opening or closing of the centre, are dependent on weather and snowfall.

The hills usually stay open until mid-March, but season length will depend on the weather.

The centre offers rentals of skis, snowboards, poles, boots and helmets with proof of a valid lift ticket. Renters must show a valid government-issued ID.

Helmets are required for all participants taking part in lessons on the hill, and are “highly recommended for patrons of all ages,” the release reads.

The city is charging $43.50 for a daily chairlift ticket, while hourly tickets can be purchased for varying prices depending on age.

Use of the rope tow, which provides access to the beginner hill, costs $14 per day for all ages.

Season ski memberships, offering access to the main hill, south hill, race hill, beginner hill, chairlift and rope tow, can also be purchased in person. More information on tickets, passes, service alerts, and rentals can be found on the city's website.

A snowboarder can be seen at Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre in this undated photo. (City of Toronto)