    • One injured after Friday night dispute: TPS

    a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this Oct. 19, 2024 photo. (Jacob Estrin / Cp24) a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this Oct. 19, 2024 photo. (Jacob Estrin / Cp24)
    One person has been injured after a dispute that happened Friday night, police said.

    Police said that they responded to a call for ‘unknown trouble’ in the Jane and Ellis area at around 12:45 a.m.

    According to police, a group of people were fighting. Police say that no charges or arrests were made.

    One person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

