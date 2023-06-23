You can now buy cheap flights from Ontario to dozens of European cities on this 'no frills' low-cost airline

Ontarians now have a new low-cost airline to choose from when flying overseas to Europe.

As of June 22, PLAY, an airline previously operating between Iceland and Europe, saw its first flight take off from John C. Munro Hamilton international Airport.

The new carrier flies out to 34 destinations, like Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Madrid, among others.

To celebrate now flying out of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, PLAY is offering up to 25 per cent off fares for select flights to destinations like Iceland, Stockholm and Dublin, starting as low as US$129, before tax and fees. The sale ends before midnight on Sunday, June 25.

The discounts are applicable for travel dates from October 2023 to March 2024.

“Our inaugural flight out of Toronto is a tremendous milestone for PLAY,” Birgir Jonsson, CEO of PLAY, said in a release.

"We have invested significant effort into launching this destination, and I am immensely proud to witness the hard work of my PLAY colleagues coming to fruition. Wherever we operate, we strive to provide the most competitive prices. By challenging the competition in Toronto, we aim to benefit the residents of the area by offering an affordable means of travel to Iceland and beyond into Europe."

Travellers who book with PLAY will be able to bring on a personal item with them free of charge, but bringing a carry-on will cost extra. Cancellation protection for flights can also be purchased for an additional charge.

PLAY boasts itself as a “no-frills service,” as its flights do not offer Wi-Fi or in-flight entertainment.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Abby O'Brien