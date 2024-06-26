'Disturbing incident': Toronto police identify suspect who allegedly concealed dead body in Riverside apartment

Toronto police say a convicted sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant befriended a “vulnerable individual” and concealed their dead body in a Riverside apartment last month.

Rejean Hermel Perron, 52, was identified as the suspect in a Toronto police indiginity to a human body investigation on Wednesday, after officers discovered a deceased person in the apartment located at Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East on May 27.

While an autopsy revealed that the deceased died of natural causes, Supt. Kim O'Toole of 55 Division told reporters that “deliberate steps” were taken to keep the body hidden. She said Perron was forensically linked to the scene and was observed using the deceased's key fob to attend the apartment.

O’Toole said prior to the May 27 discovery, Perron had befriended the deceased, who was not identified by police, and the two were frequently seen together.

“Police are deeply concerned that he may be sustaining himself by exploiting vulnerable individuals as he did in this case,” O'Toole said, adding that investigators believe Perron poses a particular threat to women and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

In 2015, Perron was charged and later convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a sex trade worker.

At the time, police said that the victim was held against her will in an east-end home for five days before she was able to break free and run to safety. Police also said that there was some “form of ritualistic actions" involved in the 2015 crime, but did not elaborate.

Perron remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching the conditions of his parole related to that conviction in 2021.

“Until this disturbing incident, there has been no sign of Perron for a number of years. Police are deeply concerned that he may be sustaining himself by exploiting vulnerable individuals as he did in this case,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole said investigators believe Perron is still in the Toronto area and is known to frequent the downtown’s east side.

He has also been known have spent time in Kingston and Chatham-Kent, Ont.

Perron is described by police as five-foot-two, with dark hair, blue eyes, a thin build and a possibly pock-marked face.

He may also be using the aliases Daniel Joseph Christie, Kristy, or Krysty, police said.

“We believe people have seen Perron and in particular we are seeking help form those people who work with vulnerable people in these communities,” O’Toole said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.