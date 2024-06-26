Police identify Jane Station fatal stabbing victim, release descriptions of 2 wanted persons

Police have identified a man who died after being stabbed outside Jane Subway Station on Tuesday evening as the search continues for two people who fled the scene.

The victim of the city’s 43rd homicide is 39-year-old Toronto resident Matthew Rumble.

He died in hospital after being stabbed during an altercation that began in a TTC bus that pulled into the station near Jane and Bloor streets and continued in the bus bay area, Toronto police said.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Rumble was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A male suspect along with a female, whom police are calling a person of interest, fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around five-foot-ten with a thin build.

The female is described as white with blonde hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.