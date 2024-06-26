TORONTO
Toronto

Police identify Jane Station fatal stabbing victim, release descriptions of 2 wanted persons

Share

Police have identified a man who died after being stabbed outside Jane Subway Station on Tuesday evening as the search continues for two people who fled the scene.

The victim of the city’s 43rd homicide is 39-year-old Toronto resident Matthew Rumble.

He died in hospital after being stabbed during an altercation that began in a TTC bus that pulled into the station near Jane and Bloor streets and continued in the bus bay area, Toronto police said.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Rumble was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A male suspect along with a female, whom police are calling a person of interest, fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around five-foot-ten with a thin build.

The female is described as white with blonde hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News