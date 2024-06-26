Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation

Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say additional victims were identified as part of a historical sexual assault investigation that dates back decades.

Peel Regional Police confirmed the new charges against Stronach in a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday. They include six charges of sexual assault and two historical charges of attempted rape and indecent assault.

With the new allegations, Stronach, 91, faces a total of 13 criminal charges. He was first arrested on June 7.

While police initially released few details about the first set of charges, saying only that they stemmed from incidents between the 1980s and 2023, court documents later revealed three separate complaints prompted a police investigation – one in July 1980, one in February 1986, and another in April 2023.

It is unclear at the time how many additional victims the new allegations involve or when the incidents they stem from took place. CTV News Toronto has reached out to Peel police for clarity.

Stronach, released on bail after his arrest, was ordered to surrender his passport, notify police of any change of address, and is not permitted to communicate with any of the three complainants, according to the documents. He is due to make his next court appearance on the first set of charges in a Brampton court on July 8.

In a statement issued to CTV News Toronto earlier this month, Stronach’s lawyer, Brian Greenspan, said his client “categorically denies” the allegations.

“He looks forward to the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and maintain his legacy both (as) a philanthropist and as an icon of the Canadian business community,” Greenspan wrote.

Stronach founded Magna International Inc., an Ontario-based global automotive parts manufacturer, but has had no affiliation with the company since relinquishing control in 2010. Last Friday, a spokesperson for The Stronach Group, an entertainment and real estate development company that the billionaire also founded, said Stronach has not "held a formal role or been involved with company operations in any capacity for several years."