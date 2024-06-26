Police searching for suspects who allegedly broke into Hamilton home at centre of animal cruelty investigation

Police have issued warrants for two people in connection with a break-and-enter at an unlicensed kennel in Hamilton that is currently at the centre of an animal cruelty investigation.

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) announced Tuesday it had obtained the warrants for two individuals stemming from an alleged break-and-enter at a Parkside Drive home on June 19.

The incident came in the wake of a series of animal cruelty allegations publicly levied against an unlicensed kennel service called 'Kippen Cares’ and its owner, Jessica Kippen. Days earlier, two owners had claimed their dogs had died in the kennel's care.

The claims are currently under investigation by Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS). CTV News Toronto has made repeated attempts to obtain comment from Kippen on the allegations but has not received a response.

Prior to the incident, the business had been handed six bylaw infractions, the city of Hamilton confirmed to CTV News Toronto. They included but were not limited to failure to renew a dog licence before expiry, keeping more than four animals, failure to licence a dog, and operation without a licence.

After the allegations of animal cruelty surfaced, protesters set up across the street from Kippen Cares, hanging signs on a tree in the front yard calling the owner a “dog killer.” According to police, two individuals entered the Parkside home sometime during the afternoon of June 19 and stole the occupant’s dog, Buster.

That evening, the occupants returned to the address but were prevented from entering the home by a group of people, one of whom was observed throwing a water bottle at Kippen's face in a video since circulated on social media.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto last week, protestors confirmed that someone had gone inside the home on June 19 and removed a dog that they said was believed to be in distress. They would not say where the dog had been taken, only that it was “within the community.” It has since been located by Hamilton police.

On Tuesday, police identified 29-year-old Natasha Trask and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Shawn Running as suspects in the investigation.

According to police, Trask is believed to be one of the individuals responsible for entering the home. The couple were found to be in possession of Buster after the incident, they said.

Both Trask and Running are facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime, while Trask faces an additional charge of breaking and entering. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police have since obtained warrants for both and are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact investigations at (905) 546-3818. The investigation into the identity of other person’s involved is ongoing, they said.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Leathong.