'You ask for your money, they disappear': Ontario man loses $17K to AI crypto scam
A Toronto man is spreading the word of a cryptocurrency scam that lures victims using AI-generated news sites after he lost $17,000 in investments.
Gurdip Sabharwal told CTV News Toronto that he was convinced to invest using remote software after reading an online article that appeared to feature a positive review from a prominent Canadian business reporter. In the story, she said that she was making a lot of money, which led him to invest, he said.
“I thought if she can do it, so can I,” said Sabharwal.
After contacting the same trading platform named in the story, he said that he immediately started to see huge returns.
“I invested $2,000 and within a very short while it started going up,” he said. “I just traded one company and I ended up with $26,000.”
However, the story he had read was fake and created by criminals.
Sabharwal said that when he downloaded a remote access software the trading company advised him to, money started to disappear from his bank account.
"With AnyDesk you have to invite them and once you invite them they come and take over the account,” Sabharwal said, adding “I had three e-transfers taken from my account. It was $3,000, $3,000 and another $3,000. It was $9,000 gone."
In the end, Sabharwal was scammed out of $17,000.
This is just one of the concerns highlighted by cybersecurity experts, who say that criminals have begun creating fake ads and news stories using AI to lure investors.
According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud centre, Canadians lost almost $310 million to investment scams in 2023, with much of the fraud involving people investing in cryptocurrency platforms they found online linked to fake news stories or advertisements.
“AI is accelerating the speed in which people are being fooled,” Claudio Popa, cybersecurity expert and president of Datarisk Canada said.
She said that you need to be skeptical if you see celebrities promoting cryptocurrencies as the stories or ads are mostly likely fraudulent.
In addition, Popa said that allowing remote access software on your computer means someone can control your computer from thousands of kilometres away meaning you could be giving scammers complete access to all of your accounts.
“AnyDesk is remote control software that takes control of your computer completely as if the criminal was sitting in front of it,” Popa said about the software Sabharwal downloaded.
Sabharwal – who is just one of the many Canadians affected by cryptocurrency scams -- had been holding out hope he could recover his funds but now realizes the money is likely gone for good.
“It might look like your investments are going up but as soon as you want to withdraw your money and take your returns they just disappear," Sabharwal said.
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home, The Sun newspaper reported -- the first footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.
Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'
The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.
High thoughts: The habits of Canadian cannabis users are revealed in a new StatCan report
Statistics Canada has conducted a series of surveys to measure the impacts of legalized cannabis since the Cannabis Act took effect in 2018. The latest one, the 2023 National Cannabis Survey, sheds light on users' preferences and habits last year.
Demand soars for solar eclipse glasses in Canada. Are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Trump says Jews who vote for Democrats 'hate Israel' and their religion
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday charged that Jews who vote for Democrats 'hate Israel' and hate 'their religion,' igniting a firestorm of criticism from the White House and Jewish leaders.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Freddie Mercury's home is on the market for first time since 1980 minus his 'exquisite clutter'
Freddie Mercury's sanctuary in London, where he lived the last decade of his life, is on sale for the first time in nearly half a century -- minus his "exquisite clutter."
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant future unless steps are taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
