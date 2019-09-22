York University Heights stabbing sends one man to hospital
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 7:11AM EDT
A man believed to be in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the York University Heights area early Sunday.
Paramedics responded to the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent shortly before 5:30 a.m.
The victim was transported to a hospital trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
According to Toronto police, the man was stabbed in the buttocks.
There is no information about possible suspects