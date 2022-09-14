York Regional Police officer killed in head-on collision while driving to work in Markham, Ont.
A 38-year-old York Regional Police officer is dead and another person has been taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Markham Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East, between Richard Person Drive and Warden Avenue, at around 6 a.m.
Police said an adult driver from the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a YRP officer identified by police as Const. Travis Gillespie.
York Regional Police said Gillespie had been a sworn constable since April 2020 and was assigned to uniform patrol in #2 District.
The 23-year-old Markham driver from the Porsche was transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition so far.
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
“This is devastating news for all members of our organization,” YRP Chief MacSween said in a statement. “I offer my deepest condolences to Travis’ family, friends and colleagues. It’s never easy to lose a member and to have lost Travis so unexpectedly is very difficult.”
Before he joined YRP, Gillespie worked as a special constable for Metrolinx/Go Transit and volunteered with Community Living and Primal MMA Academy.
YRP said they have handed the investigation into the deadly collision over to Peel Regional Police “in order to ensure members of York Regional Police are not further traumatized by this incident.”
Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route and to expect delays in the area as they investigate.
The incident marks the second death of a GTA officer this week after Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was gunned down in a shooting rampage in Mississauga on Monday.
The force said it will be working with the York Regional Police Association to offer “any and all support required” to Const. Gillespie’s family.
A moment of silence is expected to be held at Queen’s Park Wednesday for both Hong and Gillespie.
