TORONTO
Toronto

    • York Region school board target of 'cyber incident,' police investigating

    Police are investigating a ‘cyber incident’ that took York Region District School Board’s network offline earlier this week.

    YRDSB confirmed the Nov. 8 breach in a statement published to X on Friday afternoon.

    “The board is working with third party experts, including legal and technical, to analyze the extent of the incident and begin work to restore services,” the statement read in part.

    A notice posted to the YRDSB website shows that its Wi-Fi, email, and phone systems are all currently down.

    The board said it took “mitigating action” as soon as the breach was detected, but it’s unclear what data, if any, was affected or compromised.

    Phone lines for safe arrivals and emergencies are still working, according to the YRDSB website, although response times may be delayed.

    The source of the apparent cyberattack is unclear at this time, but the board said police are investigating.

    York Region District School Board. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)

    YRDSB’s breach is the fourth cybersecurity incident in the last several weeks to affect a public-facing Ontario institution.

    Officials at Toronto's Michael Garron Hospital said Wednesday that the personal information of employees and clinicians was stolen during an October cyberattack.

    Before that, on Oct. 23, hackers targeted a number of hospitals and health-care institutions in southwestern Ontario and have since published some of that data to the dark web.

    Two days earlier, a ransomware attack at the Toronto Public Library caused a 10-day outage. On Friday, the library said sensitive data caught up in that breach “may have been exposed.” 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News