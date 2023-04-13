World's largest rubber duck returns to Toronto's harbourfront

The world’s largest rubber duck is set to return to Toronto this fall.

The 60-foot-tall, 14.5 tonne inflatable bird, sometimes called Mama Duck, will make an appearance at the Toronto Waterfront Festival on Sept. 16 and 17.

This isn’t the duck’s first rodeo. Toronto last hosted the enormous yellow bird in 2017, when the duck made a splash in Toronto for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

“The number one program we continually get asked to bring back is by far the world’s largest rubber duck,” Nany Gavin, chair of the Toronto Waterfront Festival, said in a press release. “After six years, we are very excited to have Mama Duck back to Toronto’s waterfront to celebrate the last weekend of summer.”

In 2017, 75 per cent of Waterfront Festival visitors said the rubber duck was their main reason for attending.

Additional festival programming will be announced soon.