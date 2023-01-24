Worker injured at St. Catharines GM plant airlifted to hospital

An Ornge air ambulance helicopter is secured on the tarmac in Kingston, Ont. on Monday June 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel An Ornge air ambulance helicopter is secured on the tarmac in Kingston, Ont. on Monday June 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton