Police release images of suspects in theft of $20K in jewelry

Police have released images of two of three suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from an east-end store earlier this week.

Police say that the suspects entered a jewelry store in the Queen Street East and Balsam Avenue area just after 6 p.m. on April 30. Once inside they proceeded to steal approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry and fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

The suspects include a man, a woman and a male youth. Images of the youth suspect have not been released.

The male suspect is described as being five-foot-four and between the ages of 40 and 45 with a goatee. At the time of the theft, he was wearing glasses, a white baseball hat, black jacket and white shirt.

The female suspect is described as being five-foot-two, and between the ages of 40 and 45 years old. At the time, she was wearing a long black dress, black shoes and a black head covering.

The third suspect is described as a male youth between the ages of 16 and 19, approximately five-foot-eight and with a large build. He was wearing a dark toque, a white sweater and blue jeans.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

Police are looking to identify this woman, who is wanted in relation to a theft investigation over $20k. (TPS)

Police are looking to identify this man, who is a suspect in a theft investigation over $20k. (TPS)