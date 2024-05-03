TORONTO
Toronto

Man wanted for second-degree murder in Scarborough apartment stabbing

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Scarborough apartment last month.

On the morning of April 14, officers were called to a TCHC building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue for a medical complaint.

When they arrived, police located 40-year-old Mohamed “Mo” Abdalla Mohamed stabbed.

Despite life-saving efforts, Mohamed, who was also known as Mohamed Awad, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jason Chambers. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Jason Chambers, 30, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder. (Toronto Police Service)

The motive behind the stabbing is unknown. Police have said that the victim did not reside in the building.

Homicide investigators ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

