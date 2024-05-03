Police investigating two suspected hate-motivated arsons in North York

Toronto police are investigating two incidents of what they believe are hate-motivated arsons in North York, including one near a synagogue.

The first one occurred on the morning of April 26 in the area of Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Drive, north of Finch Avenue East.

Police said a person reportedly walked up to a sign affixed to the ground and lit it on fire.

Two days later, on April 28 at around 4:15 a.m., officers were called to Bayview Avenue and Burleigh Heights Drive for an arson.

A silver or grey coloured car approached a sign, and a person set it on fire, police said. The vehicle was last seen travelling south.

Police have released a video showing a person exiting a car and approaching a sign. Shortly after, the person runs back to the vehicle and drives away.

“The arsons are being investigated as suspected hate-motivated arsons based on the messaging on the signs,” said police, adding that one of the signs was on the property of a synagogue.

Investigators said they believe the incidents were related.

They urge anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.