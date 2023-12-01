TORONTO
Toronto

Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end

Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

A man is dead after he fell approximately two storeys while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at a residence near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, which is in the vicinity of St. Clair and Victoria Park avenues.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately clear.

Police say that the Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be conducting a full investigation.

