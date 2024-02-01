Women and trans shinny players hold rally following 'intimidation' incident at Toronto rink
For just two hours a week, the skating rink at Dufferin Grove Park becomes a safe space for women and transgender people to play drop-in shinny.
This permitted playing time means a lot to those who come out and is something they aren’t willing to let anyone take away.
Last Thursday evening, this sense of security was compromised, says long-time player Nicole Da Rocha, when a man came to the rink and refused to leave the ice until the police were called. She also said that this person antagonized the players, placed a Canadian flag on the bench, and ignored their pleas to leave the ice, insisting that they were, in fact, discriminating against him. He also reportedly filmed the exchange and allegedly threatened to return the following week with a crew of people, she said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“It definitely appeared to be a provocation… Clearly this individual was out to intimidate. He definitely knew what he wanted to do and wanted to say,” Da Rochasaid.
“We didn’t want any of this. None of us asked for this and it’s just so unfortunate. It ruined our night.”
Toronto police told CP24.com that they attended the rink at Dufferin Grove Park on Jan. 25 shortly before 7:30 p.m. for reports an “individual (who) insisted their entitlement to play and refused to leave.”
Const. Victor Kwong said that this unnamed person was given “numerous opportunities to leave” the ice and in the end was arrested for failing to leave when directed, which is contrary to the Trespass to Property Act.
Kwong also noted that police will respond immediately if they return tonight and cause trouble.
Da Rocha told CP24.com that this incident was very upsetting and even triggering for many of the women and Trans people who had come out for their weekly shinny time, some of whom weren’t too sure if they’d be back again.
“It definitely took away that safety that we are looking for. … We came there to relax and have fun and that was taken away from us in that moment,” she said.
“This is not acceptable behaviour and it won’t be tolerated. … We won’t be intimidated.”
Wanting to do something to counter that negativity and show women and trans shinny players that they can feel safe at the Dufferin Grove Park rink, Da Rocha decided to organize a rally as ashow of support, solidarity, and strength of community prior to tonight’s women/Trans shinny time.
Titled “Make Shinny (hockey) Safe Again – A rally in support of Women’s and Trans Folks’ Shinny Space,” the event will get underway around 6:45 p.m. just outside the skating rink at Dufferin Grove Park. Supporters and well-wishers are welcome, organizers say.
“We want change. We want this to stop. … The culture needs to change,” Da Rochasaid, adding that she’s experienced at least one incident like this every season.
“For some people, this is their social activity and their community. They don’t have many places where they can go. … (This incident) is like an assault on our safety.”
Da Rocha, who said that she’d like to see the City of Toronto do more to ensure diverse groups get the drama-free ice time they’re entitled to, said she advised local Coun. Alejandra Bravo as well as Mayor Olivia Chow of the situation, both of whom told CP24.com that they denounce what occurred.
"Women and gender-diverse people want ice time, which has been historically dominated by men. Time is allocated at City ice rinks to ensure women and gender-diverse people have time to play,” Bravo said in a written statement.
“Everyone should feel safe when participating in community recreation and it’s regrettable that conflicts are happening. In Davenport, I will be meeting with shinny players to discuss how we can move forward in a positive way."
A representative from Chow’s office said that the mayor “condemns any discriminatory behaviour towards women, trans, and nonbinary hockey players on Toronto rinks, full stop.”
“(She) believes in creating a city where everyone belongs,” Arianne Robinson wrote.
In a statement provided to CP24.com, City of Toronto spokesperson Nitish Bissonauth confirmed that the city is aware of the incident,is taking it “very seriously” and is “looking into the matter.”
“The City of Toronto is committed to promoting a safe, welcoming, positive and inclusive environment where people are valued and respected. Staff, volunteers, participants, and park and facility users are expected and encouraged to be considerate and respect people and their rights,” he said.
“Harassment of any kind is not tolerated or condoned in City of Toronto facilities. The City's code of conduct, which outlines expectations for safe and respectful conduct at recreation facilities, is posted at rinks citywide, and it is expected that all participants abide by the code of conduct.”
In response to previous similar incidents, the City of Toronto stepped up the supervision of dedicated skating times for diverse groups and installed large banners at rinks that offer dedicated women/Trans ice times.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Unexpected $1,000 expense too much for most Canadians under 55: new survey
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
Brampton man saved by second GPS tracker after thieves rip out his first one
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
Lupus and other autoimmune diseases strike far more women than men. Now there's a clue why
Women are far more likely than men to get autoimmune diseases, when an out-of-whack immune system attacks their own bodies -- and new research may finally explain why.
'Suspicious' transaction at Niagara Falls casino leads to money laundering charge: OPP
A 26-year-old Mississauga resident is facing charges after he allegedly stole cash from a casino in the Greater Toronto Area and travelled to Niagara Falls to gamble.
Massive Prairie meth bust likely to lead to other problems, activist warns
Outreach workers will be watching to see the impact on the streets after the largest drug seizure in Prairie history of 406 kilograms of meth, the equivalent to roughly four million illicit doses of the drug.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
What infectious disease specialists would never do: experts
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Interest rates not to blame for housing crisis, Macklem says
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank can't solve the housing crisis with interest rates because the root cause is a supply shortage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
STM cutting 230 jobs in major budget slash
Montreal's transit authority announced Thursday that it's cutting 230 positions in an effort to slash costs without reducing bus and metro service.
-
'I won't be bullied': Montreal West Mayor Masella addresses insult that almost made him quit
There was a time last fall when Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella seriously contemplated stepping down after 16 years in politics after a resident hurled an insult at him about his weight.
-
Mother shouts 'not enough' as impaired driver sentenced to 4.5 years for crash that killed her daughter
Emotions ran high at the Montreal courthouse as the family of the victim of a drunk driver exploded in anger upon hearing that 29-year-old Francis Lawrence of St-Laurent was receiving a four-and-a-half-year sentence.
London
-
Western astronomer advises Londoners to 'head south' for coming total solar eclipse
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
-
Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Kitchener
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
-
Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
Guelph advocate living outdoors to bring awareness to homelessness issue
A Guelph man has vowed to live outdoors in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Ottawa
-
This home overlooking Dow's Lake sells for $5 million
A multimillion-dollar home adorned with wood and windows overlooking Dow's Lake and Commissioners Park has been sold.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING TSB investigating fatal small plane crash in western Quebec
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says it is investigating a fatal plane crash in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
-
Here are some common scams circulating in eastern Ontario
Over the last two months, Ontario Provincial Police received 20 fraud related calls in Bancroft alone and now police across the region are warning people to be on the lookout for scams.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted in robbery at west Windsor store
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for a robbery in West Windsor.
-
Federal housing minister explains why only 'most ambitious' cities get HAF funding
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is adding context for his ministry’s decision to deny housing accelerator funding to the Windsor a day after the city’s application was rejected by the feds.
-
Landmark Cinemas moving into former Silver City theatre location
A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.
Barrie
-
Celebration of Life set for Alliston man found dead after mysterious disappearance
A visitation and Celebration of Life are scheduled for an Alliston man whose body was found two weeks after he mysteriously disappeared.
-
Loaded shotgun and $350,000 worth of drugs seized during raid at Barrie residence
Officers raided a Barrie residence on Tuesday and alleged they found various drugs with an estimated street value of $350,000, along with a loaded 20-gauge shotgun.
-
Suspected fentanyl seized during Highway 93 traffic stop: OPP
Provincial police arrested two people during a traffic stop in Springwater Township and allegedly seized suspected fentanyl believed to be destined for north Simcoe communities.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
-
High-risk offender in Halifax: police
The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.
-
World Pond Hockey tournament canceled after 'unseasonably warm weather' in Plaster Rock, N.B.
The World Pond Hockey tournament in Plaster Rock, N.B., is cancelled due to a lack of ice.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier says rules, laws on transgender youth coming in fall sitting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting.
-
'You want to do the right deal for the organization': Flames GM Conroy excited for the future after swinging blockbuster deal for Lindholm
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks got a head start on the competition ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, and both teams came out of it smiling.
-
Alberta doctors send out 'SOS' over state of family medicine
Alberta doctors are asking the public to put pressure on the UCP to revamp primary care in the province.
Winnipeg
-
-
Two more teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide
Two teenagers, sought by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with a homicide in the West Alexander area last year, are now in custody.
-
‘An air of danger about it’: A look back at former Winnipeg bars and nightclubs of days gone by
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver transit strike likely over as both sides accept mediator recommendations
Both sides in the ongoing Metro Vancouver transit strike say they plan to accept the recommendations of special mediator Vince Ready, likely avoiding a planned 72-hour shutdown of much of the region's transit services.
-
B.C. ski resorts shut as warm, wet weather strips mountains of snow
All three of Metro Vancouver's local ski hills are closed for a second day at what should be the peak of the season, as a spate of warm, wet weather strips mountains bare.
-
Abbotsford woman plans family vacation to Dubai after $500K lotto win
An Abbotsford woman who recently won a $500,000 lottery jackpot says she plans to use part of the winnings to take her kids to Dubai.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says rules, laws on transgender youth coming in fall sitting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
-
Alberta doctors send out 'SOS' over state of family medicine
Alberta doctors are asking the public to put pressure on the UCP to revamp primary care in the province.