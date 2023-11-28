TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough: paramedics

    Toronto paramedics

    A woman in her 60s was rushed to the trauma centre with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough, paramedics say.

    The collision happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

    Toronto police said two pedestrians were reportedly struck but paramedics told CTV News they only transported one to the hospital.

    Police could not provide any further updates on the other pedestrian.

    Meanwhile, the driver remained on scene, police said.

    Two lanes are blocked heading eastbound on Lawrence from Pharmacy.

