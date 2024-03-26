Woman who warned of impending terror attack in downtown Toronto charged: police
Toronto police have laid charges against a woman who allegedly went to multiple locations in the Queen West area warning of an impending terrorist attack over the weekend.
According to police, officers responded to multiple calls for service at around 11:15 a.m. on March 24 in the area of Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue.
Police said the woman attended a church, a community centre, a bar, and a stranger's home and told people that there was an impending terrorist attack or that a building would blow up.
Officers located the woman and took her into custody.
No explosives were found, and no injuries were reported, police said.
In a news release Tuesday, police said that 46-year-old Tamira Loewen of Toronto is facing a number of charges, including two counts of hoax of terrorist activity/ causing fear; and two counts of public mischief/making a false report.
There is no evidence so far to suggest the incident was motivated by hate, police said.
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Number of CRA employees fired for claiming CERB up to 232
The number of Canada Revenue Agency employees who have been fired for improperly claiming the COVID-era Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) continues to climb, reaching 232.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Residents of this B.C. city lost more than $16M to 'pig butchering' scams last year, RCMP say
Since the start of 2023, residents of Richmond, B.C., have lost more than $16 million to "sophisticated online scams combining romance and investment schemes," according to local Mounties.
Anne Hathaway had a miscarriage while acting as a pregnant woman onstage
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
First two airlifts for Canadians fleeing Haiti are complete, after weather delay
A spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says 36 Canadians have now brought out of Haiti by helicopter.
Canadian bridges are safe, officials say after Baltimore bridge collapse
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early this morning after it was rammed by a container ship.
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP says it has arrested 13 people as part of a 'major operation' against a 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal.
Man, woman arrested after 14-month-old child dies in Quebec City daycare
Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.
Is there lead in your water pipes? Check out Montreal's interactive map to find out
If you're worried that your plumbing may contain traces of lead, the City of Montreal has created an interactive map to help put your mind at ease.
Ottawa police officer docked 10 days pay for off-duty fight with teens
An Ottawa police constable who was found guilty of discredible conduct for an off-duty fight with a group of teenagers in 2021 will have to forfeit 10 days, or 80 hours of pay.
St. Lawrence Seaway management offer assurances on safety of seaway bridges
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is offering assurances bridges along the seaway between Montreal and Lake Ontario are safe, after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore overnight.
9 tickets issued for open alcohol in Ottawa parks over two years
Bylaw Services officers have issued nine tickets for open alcohol in public parks over the past two years, as debate continues on whether the city should allow people to enjoy an alcohol beverage in parks during the summer.
'Building a total loss': North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
Mother of 2021 victim in Sudbury triple fatal arson fire breaks down speaking of final phone call
Christine Wright testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Ave that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
Another truck hits Kitchener’s Park Street Bridge
The Park Street Bridge was, once again, the scene of a collision Tuesday.
Kitchener one step closer to fourplex construction, Waterloo decision coming later
Fourplex construction in Kitchener has gotten the green light, while Waterloo will have to wait a little longer for approval.
Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
'Quit dumping on us': London farmer tired of illegal trash
A London farmer is calling out illegal dumping in the city. Mark Rimmelzwaan farms near the border with Elgin County where he and his neighbours are tired of finding piles of trash on and near their fields.
Stolen vehicle crashes after police try to initiate stop
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an overnight crash in London. Around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a speeding vehicle without headlights, in the south end of the city.
Damage estimated at $100,000 after 'suspicious' trailer fire at Leisure Lake
Leamington fire officials say there was about $100,000 damage after a fire at an RV resort and campground.
Child and youth mental health lead agency aims to improve crisis support
A crisis program for children and youth in Windsor-Essex is reallocating services with hopes of better serving the community.
Robbery suspect sought in west end
Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a west end store.
Young driver hospitalized & charged after totalling car in south end Barrie
A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.
OPP seeks witnesses to Highway 10 crash that killed two people
Provincial police are asking for the public's help with an investigation after two people died in a collision in the Town of Caledon.
Health officials sound alarm after 3 overdoses in 24 hours
Three overdoses in 24 hours have health officials in Grey Bruce urging users to have a naloxone kit and a sober friend close by to help reverse the effects of an overdose and allow time for medical teams to arrive.
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
Here’s what the province is forecasting for spring flood season
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its March flood outlook.
Winnipeg police make human trafficking arrest
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.
Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.
Nova Scotia announces more modular housing for health workers
The Nova Scotia government will erect prefabricated homes at sites near two hospitals in the province as part of a $45-million program to address housing shortages for health-care workers.
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
DEVELOPING Serious crash reason for traffic diversion on Highway 825 in Sturgeon County
RCMP are on the scene of a serious crash just north of Fort Saskatchewan.
Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
Calgary bus attack leaves youth with serious injuries
Calgary police say a 25-year-old man has been charged after a youth was attacked and left with serious injuries to his face earlier this month.
Open casting call in Calgary for new Netflix series
If you've ever dreamed of being on TV, this is your chance.
Calgary will soon have a new public washroom and pickleball court in the East Village
The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation has broken ground on a new pickleball court and public washroom in the East Village.
'Difficult to detect' rail cracks caused 2021 Sask. derailment, safety board finds
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
RCMP remain on scene of Sask. farm where 4 bodies were discovered Sunday night
RCMP's Major Crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Saskatoon man arrested after break-ins at assisted living facilities
A 48-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after a series of break-ins at assisted living facilities.
Sask. highway traffic rerouted following gasoline spill
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gasoline spill at a business on Highway 7 in Rosetown, located about 120 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Stranded orca was pregnant, efforts to save her other calf turn on rising tide
A necropsy on the killer whale that died after being stranded off northern Vancouver Island shows she was pregnant with another calf.
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.