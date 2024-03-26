TORONTO
Toronto

Woman who warned of impending terror attack in downtown Toronto charged: police

A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image. A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Share

Toronto police have laid charges against a woman who allegedly went to multiple locations in the Queen West area warning of an impending terrorist attack over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to multiple calls for service at around 11:15 a.m. on March 24 in the area of Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue.

Police said the woman attended a church, a community centre, a bar, and a stranger's home and told people that there was an impending terrorist attack or that a building would blow up.

Officers located the woman and took her into custody.

No explosives were found, and no injuries were reported, police said.

In a news release Tuesday, police said that 46-year-old Tamira Loewen of Toronto is facing a number of charges, including two counts of hoax of terrorist activity/ causing fear; and two counts of public mischief/making a false report.

There is no evidence so far to suggest the incident was motivated by hate, police said.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

  • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

    It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News