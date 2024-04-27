Mookie Betts leads Dodgers past Blue Jays 4-2; Toronto drops fifth consecutive game
Mookie Betts went 3 for 5, including a triple and an RBI single, as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Saturday.
Chris Taylor and Shohei Ohtani each had an RBI single in the second inning as Los Angeles (18-11) stretched its win streak to six.
Canadian-American first baseman Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly scored Betts in the first.
Tyler Glasnow (5-1) had nine strikeouts, allowing a run on two hits and three walks over six innings. Joe Kelly, Ryan Brasier and Evan Phillips came out of the Dodgers' bullpen to preserve the win.
Davis Schneider had an RBI double in the seventh and scored in the ninth as Toronto (13-15) lost its fifth straight game. Cavan Biggio drove Schneider in with a two-out base hit.
Yusei Kikuchi (2-2) gave up four runs on nine hits, striking out three over six innings.
Blue Jays relievers Genesis Cabrera, Yimi Garcia, Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., and Nate Pearson combined for three innings of scoreless relief.
Ohtani was loudly booed by most of the 39,405 fans in attendance whenever his name was announced over the Rogers Centre's public address system.
The Japanese superstar earned the enmity of Toronto fans after he chose the Dodgers over the Blue Jays during free agency this past winter.
He signed a 10-year, US$700 million deal with Los Angeles on Dec. 11. It's the largest contract in professional sports history.
Betts led the game off with a triple after Toronto centre-fielder Daulton Varsho missed the ball on a diving catch. Two batters later, Freeman hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field that gave Betts plenty of time to run home for an early Los Angeles lead.
Taylor added another run in the second with a single to left field, driving in Enrique Hernandez from third. Two batters later, Ohtani singled to right to cash in Andy Pages and give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.
Betts drove in another run for the visitors in the fourth, with a single to shallow centre field scoring Miguel Rojas.
Toronto finally answered back in the seventh inning when Schneider's double bounced into left-centre field. Danny Jansen slid into home ahead of the tag as the Blue Jays cut L.A.'s lead to 4-1 and ended Glasnow's outing. It was Schneider's 11th RBI of the young season.
That could have been the start of a comeback for Toronto, but Biggio struck out, pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach hit a fly ball, and Addison Barger went down swinging.
Biggio cut into the Dodgers' lead with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
Schneider had reached base after Phillips's throwing error got him to second and then Biggio singled up the first-base line to score his teammate.
ON DECK - Kevin Gausman (0-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in their series finale with Los Angeles.
James Paxton (2-0) of Richmond, B.C., will get the start for the Dodgers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's where Canadians are living abroad: report
A recent report sheds light on Canadians living abroad--estimated at around four million people in 2016—and the public policies that impact them.
What is a 'halal mortgage'? Does it make housing more accessible?
The 2024 federal budget announced on April 16 included plans to introduce “halal mortgages” as a way to increase access to home ownership.
'We are declaring our readiness': No decision made yet as Poland declares it's ready to host nuclear weapons
Polish President Andrzej Duda says while no decision has been made around whether Poland will host nuclear weapons as part of an expansion of the NATO alliance’s nuclear sharing program, his country is willing and prepared to do so.
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after return to New York from upstate prison
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said Saturday that the onetime movie mogul has been hospitalized for a battery of tests after his return to New York City following an appeals court ruling nullifying his 2020 rape conviction.
Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift
It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.
Central Alberta queer groups react to request from Red Deer-South to reinstate Jennifer Johnson to UCP caucus
A number of LGBQT+2s groups in Central Alberta are pushing back against a request from the Red Deer South UCP constituency to reinstate MLA Jennifer Johnson into the UCP caucus.
Mookie Betts leads Dodgers past Blue Jays 4-2; Toronto drops fifth consecutive game
Mookie Betts went 3 for 5, including a triple and an RBI single, as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'Divest now': Students launch encampment at McGill University
Several students have launched an encampment at McGill University as they call on the institution to cut financial ties with Israel.
-
Transit trips up among seniors since Montreal introduced free fare program, city says
Montreal says public transit trips were up between 15 and 20 per cent among people age 65 and over in the six months after it made the service free for local seniors.
-
Driver arrested after woman, 51, dies in head-on collision in Lachute
Quebec provincial police say a 51-year-old woman has died after a head-on collision in the town of Lachute, roughly 50 kilometres west of Montreal, early this morning.
Ottawa
-
What is a 'halal mortgage'? Does it make housing more accessible?
The 2024 federal budget announced on April 16 included plans to introduce “halal mortgages” as a way to increase access to home ownership.
-
Ottawa woman, 47, facing charges following downtown hate crimes
The Ottawa Police Service says a 47-year-old woman is facing charges following a series of hate crimes in the downtown area last week.
-
No injuries reported following single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asked drivers to expect delays after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 near Brewers Mills Road Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sudbury, West Nipissing
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several communities in northeastern Ontario on Saturday afternoon – primarily the Greater Sudbury area and West Nipissing.
-
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
-
French River area preparing for more flooding with weekend rain expected
The Municipality of French River has been under a flood watch since Thursday evening and many residents told CTV News that they fear the already high water levels combined with the rain forecasted in the coming days may cause more widespread flooding.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt following hit-and-run crash in Cambridge, driver arrested
A driver has been arrested and a pedestrian has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in Cambridge.
-
Cambridge Moves for Mental Health draws dozens in spite of weather
Rainy weather for the second year in a row once again did not deter attendees from a special fundraising event.
London
-
Fatal crash victim identified as 24-year-old Western University graduate
A 24-year-old man who died Friday in a car crash on Highway 401 has been identified as Omar Barzak from London, Ont.
-
'Beneath all these colours we are all one': Thousands attend Hindu Holi Festival at Victoria Park
London’s Victoria Park was filled with colours Saturday afternoon as those attending Holi threw coloured water and powders into the air in a celebration of spring and unity.
-
'I felt disappointed': Local women’s advocates lament MP Karen Vecchio’s ouster as Status of Women Committee chair
At an event in which she was celebrated for her advocacy of women’s issues, Karen Vecchio was in no mood to speak about her removal from her role of chair of Federal Parliament’s Status of Women Committee.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO From Windsor high school grad to New York Giant: Theo Johnson selected in NFL Draft
A former graduate of Holy Names Catholic High School in Windsor will soon be moving to New York after being selected during the 2024 NFL Draft.
-
'It’s just life changing': No need to sell home after Windsorite wins 100K
Playing bingo in April made a local resident $100,000 richer -- and will keep him in his home.
-
Alleged hate crimes reported at University of Windsor campus
Campus police are investigating after homophobic slurs were carved into the door of the University of Windsor’s Campus Pride Centre earlier this month.
Barrie
-
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
-
Police investigating after senior drowns in Meaford
Police in Meaford are investigating after a senior drowned Saturday morning.
-
All things maple syrup celebrated at annual Elmvale festival
Despite the poor weather, a festival celebrating all things maple syrup drew thousands of people to Elmvale on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Canadian history sizes down in small scale model competition
A Winnipeg scale model builder is using his craft to showcase a large piece of Canadian history in miniature form.
-
Ice pileup warnings for Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend
With heavy wind gusts expected along Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend, the provincial government is warning residents and property owners about potential ice pileups.
Atlantic
-
Bidders express interest in buying all or part of SaltWire newspaper business
A Toronto-based restructuring firm says several bidders have offered to buy all or part of SaltWire Network and The Halifax Herald, the two insolvent companies that operate Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper enterprise.
-
Halifax Wanderers kick off season with home opener against Ottawa
Halifax’s professional soccer team kicks off its sixth season against Ottawa on Saturday with a sold-out crowd of 6,500 fans on the Wanderers Grounds.
-
New Brunswick strongest men and women compete in Saint John for title of strongest in the province
“This is the largest year we’ve had”: annual provincial strongman competition sees record levels of participation and support with 55 athletes taking part
N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Canada recognizes housing as a human right. Few provinces have followed suit
As more Canadians find themselves struggling to afford or find housing, the country's smallest province is the only one that can point to legislation recognizing housing as a human right.
Edmonton
-
Inside Alberta's promising psychedelic-assisted therapy industry
The view from Cena Life’s new clinic in a South Edmonton high-rise looks out clear to the edge of the city. And in the row of treatment rooms that line the office space, you can see the optimism within the company that the psychedelic-assisted therapies offered have a strong future in mental health care in Alberta.
-
Central Alberta queer groups react to request from Red Deer-South to reinstate Jennifer Johnson to UCP caucus
A number of LGBQT+2s groups in Central Alberta are pushing back against a request from the Red Deer South UCP constituency to reinstate MLA Jennifer Johnson into the UCP caucus.
-
'It's been a godsend': Free store for Ukrainian newcomers to close Sunday
Two years and $8 million worth of beds, couches, dishes and dressers later, the Ukrainian Newcomer Free Furniture Warehouse is closing its doors.
Calgary
-
Beltline collision between SUV and motorbike sends driver ‘cartwheeling through the air’
A blue SUV and a motorbike collided Saturday afternoon in the Beltline.
-
2 suspects face charges in April 24 Gleichen homicide
One Siksika Nation resident has been charged and an arrest warrant for a second man has been issued in relation to an April 24 homicide in Gleichen.
-
Central Alberta queer groups react to request from Red Deer-South to reinstate Jennifer Johnson to UCP caucus
A number of LGBQT+2s groups in Central Alberta are pushing back against a request from the Red Deer South UCP constituency to reinstate MLA Jennifer Johnson into the UCP caucus.
Regina
-
Annual model train showcase rolls into Regina
Regina's annual model train showcase rolled into town this weekend at the Caledonian Curling Club.
-
Commissionaires at RPL Central Branch named regional team of the year
The team of Commissionaires at The Regina Public Library’s downtown branch have received one of the organization’s top honours.
-
First annual 'Crocus Walk' takes place in Regina
The first annual Crocus Walk took place on Friday afternoon along Wascana Creek near the Callie Curling Club.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon care home workers escalating strike action
Workers at group homes run by LutherCare Communities in Saskatoon are escalating their strike action.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after body found at recycling facility
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.
-
Hometown kid nets overtime winner, Warriors lead 1-0
Brayden Yager was the hometown hero, albeit for the visiting team in game one of the WHL Eastern Conference Final.
Vancouver
-
Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu selected by Detroit Lions, becomes 1st UBC player ever taken in NFL draft
Canadian football observers thought it could happen, and on Saturday, it did. Towering offensive lineman Giovanni Manu – who was born in Tonga and grew up in Pitt Meadows, B.C. – became the first player from the University of British Columbia ever to be selected in the NFL draft.
-
Woman found dead inside Surrey home, homicide investigators called in
A large police presence in Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood Friday night is now a homicide investigation, local Mounties said Saturday.
-
Conservation officers give warning after coyote bites woman, dog near Vancouver park
Conservation officers are reminding the public to keep their pets on a leash after a coyote attacked a woman and her dog near a park in South Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Canucks defeat Predators in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
J.T. Miller had a goal and assist and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 to re-take the lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Haida Elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
-
Cisco reveals security breach, warns of state-sponsored spy campaign
State-sponsored actors targeted security devices used by governments around the world, according to technology firm Cisco Systems, which said the network devices are coveted intrusion points by spies.