    Woman suffers serious injuries, man in custody after stabbing in Toronto's east end

    Toronto police

    A woman is suffering serious injuries and a man is in custody after a stabbing Monday morning in Toronto’s east end.

    Police said the stabbing took place at Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 5:20 a.m.

    The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries, officers say.

    Police are on scene at an apartment building in the area.

