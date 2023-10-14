Woman seriously injured in Scarborough collision involving Toronto police cruiser; SIU invokes mandate

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a woman was seriously injured when her vehicle collided with a Toronto police cruiser in Scarborough Saturday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 10:30 a.m.

Toronto police said an officer was driving southbound on Markham Road on his way to an emergency call.

He activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to drive through a red light but collided with an eastbound vehicle at Eglinton Avenue.

Police said the officer suffered minor arm and leg injuries while the woman from the other vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.