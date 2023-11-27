Woman seriously injured following multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Monday evening, the first of two that occurred in under an hour in Mississauga.

The first crash happened just after 5:10 p.m., near Dundas Street and Tomken Road.

Supt. Jonathan Hesler told CP24 they were called to the area for reports of a multi-vehicle collision with one vehicle engulfed in flames.

When two paramedic transport units arrived, they assessed a woman in her 40s and transported her to a local hospital.

Hesler said that the victim has serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Other occupants of the vehicle as well as the driver of the other vehicle were assessed on the scene, but they weren’t taken to the hospital.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., paramedics responded to a second multi-vehicle collision nearby, though they didn't clarify the exact location.

In the second incident, they said a man in his 40s was being assessed and treated for his minor but non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police said they are currently working on clearing the roadway.