TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman sent to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after high rise fire Saturday night

    Crews respond to a fire in the Dundas and DuPont Roads area on March 2, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CP24) Crews respond to a fire in the Dundas and DuPont Roads area on March 2, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CP24)
    A woman has been transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries Saturday night following a residential high rise fire.

    Toronto fire says that crews responded to a two-alarm fire north of Dundas and DuPort just after 10:30 p.m. last night.

    Upon arrival, crews rescued a woman who was reported to be trapped by the fire. Paramedics say that she has been sent to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    The fire has since been extinguished.

