Woman injured after collision in Toronto's east end

Toronto police
A woman in her 50s is injured after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end.

Police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m., in the area of Blantyre Avenue and Gerrard Street East, located east of Victoria Park Avenue.

Officers said a female pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, but did not provide any additional details surrounding the collision.

Police initially stated the woman's victims were serious, but in an update on X, formerly Twitter, said her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The driver remained on scene.

