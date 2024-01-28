TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto residential high-rise: police

    A woman has been transported to hospital and is in serious condition after being stabbed in a downtown high-rise building Saturday night, according to police. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News) A woman has been transported to hospital and is in serious condition after being stabbed in a downtown high-rise building Saturday night, according to police. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)
    A woman is in serious condition after being stabbed in a residential high-rise building, police say.

    Police say that they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Front Street West and John Street at 11:19 p.m. Saturday night.

    According to paramedics, a woman who is believed to be in her 50s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

