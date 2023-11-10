TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Etobicoke

    Toronto police

    A woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

    Police say the stabbing occurred just after 6 a.m. on Friday in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke.

    One person is in police custody.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

