Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by police cruiser in Brampton

A woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a police cruiser in Brampton Friday evening.

Peel police said they were called for a collision in the area of Central Park Drive and Hilldale Crescent, near Chinguacousy Park, around 6:15 p.m.

Speaking at the scene, Const. Tyler Bell said the officer was travelling north on Central Park Drive when he struck the 29-year-old female pedestrian.

"He was not responding to a call for service at the time of the collision," Bell said.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with critical injuries. Bell said the officer who was the lone occupant of the vehicle was not physically hurt but was "obviously shaken."

When asked if the weather was a factor in the collision, he said that would be part of the investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the province's civilian agency that looks into the conduct of police that may have resulted in serious injury, death, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person, has invoked its mandate.

"As you can imagine, physical evidence being out and exposed to the weather, it's going to pose a challenge for investigators, but it's our role to do what we can to preserve as much evidence as possible. Certain items have been covered, and the SIS has been notified of that, and they will be responding with their forensic team," Bell said.

Central Park Drive is closed between Howden Boulevard and Hilldale Crescent for the investigation. Bell said he anticipates the closure will remain until at least Saturday morning.