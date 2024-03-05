TORONTO
Toronto

Woman in hospital after crash involving streetcar in city's east end

One woman is in hospital after a crash involving a TTC bus near Kingston Road and Dundas Street, paramedics say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) One woman is in hospital after a crash involving a TTC bus near Kingston Road and Dundas Street, paramedics say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
One woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after a collision involving a streetcar in the city’s east end, paramedics say.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. near Kingston Road and Dundas Street.

Paramedics said one woman was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

