TORONTO -- A one-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy have been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Toronto.

Authorities were called to a North York property, in the Jane Street and Weston Road area, just after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police said when they arrived they located the two children suffering from stab wounds inside an apartment unit.

Paramedics said the boy and girl were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, adding that one of the children was in critical condition.

Toronto police said a woman is in custody in connection with the incident. Authorities would not confirm the relationship, if any, between the woman and children.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.