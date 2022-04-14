Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run downtown Toronto

A woman is in life-threatening condition after an overnight hit-and-run downtown.

Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue on Thursday at around 3:15 a.m.

Police said a female pedestrian, believed to be in her 20s, was struck by a vehicle and was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

The vehicle, police said, briefly stopped after the incident and then fled the scene.

“(The vehicle went) southbound and from what we understand at a high rate of speed. So they were fleeing the area. They knew exactly what happened and they were fleeing,” Sgt. Murray Campbell told reporters at the scene.

No suspect information about the driver has been released.

Police, however, describe the involved vehicle as a black Mercedes sedan with front-end damage.

“As you can see, there are some vehicle parts that are left at the scene here. As part of our investigation we'll be following up with the vehicle parts to try and identify them,” Campbell said.

Southbound lanes on Spadina Avenue were closed early this morning for the investigation but have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.