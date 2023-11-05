Woman found without vital signs inside Whitby home, male in police custody

A male is in police custody after a woman was located without vital signs inside a home in Whitby on Saturday night.

Durham Regional Police Service told CP24 that the victim at around 9 p.m. at a residence on Kressman Court, which is between Taunton and Rossland roads, east of Highway 412.

She has been pronounced dead, they said.

Police are calling this incident “isolated” and are saying that there is “no threat to public safety.”

More to come. This is a developing story.